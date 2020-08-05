Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector stable in July: PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 12:32am EDT
View shows the King Abdullah Financial District, north of Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector stabilised in July after four months of contraction, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting the worst of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic may be over.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.0 from 47.7 in June, settling at the mark that separates growth from contraction.

"The latest figure is the highest since February but well below the long-run trend level of 57.1," said Tim Moore, economics director at survey compiler IHS Markit.

"Indicators for output, new orders and jobs all rose in July but fell short of the 50.0 mark, meaning that the PMI would have remained below 50.0 were it not for a solid rise in stocks of purchases and longer suppliers' delivery times."

The non-oil private sector is at the centre of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's reform plans aimed at diversifying the kingdom's economy away from oil.

The world's biggest oil producer had the region's highest coronavirus figures as of Aug. 3, with over 280,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths.

While many restrictions have been lifted, international flights remain shut and the Haj pilgrimage, a major source of income for the government which in past years would draw some 3 million pilgrims, was scaled back dramatically.

The new export orders sub-index of the survey contracted for the fifth straight month, as international demand remained weak, while employment also fell for the fifth consecutive month.

Sentiment was the strongest since February, with almost a quarter of firms expecting growth over the coming year, the report said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by John Stonestreet)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHS MARKIT LTD. 0.53% 81.98 Delayed Quote.8.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.18% 44.36 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
WTI 0.14% 41.585 Delayed Quote.-34.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aEGYPT'S PRIVATE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY HITS 1-YEAR HIGH : Pmi
RE
12:36aUAE GROWTH AGAIN POSITIVE BUT SUBDUED IN JULY : Pmi
RE
12:32aSAUDI ARABIA'S NON-OIL PRIVATE SECTOR STABLE IN JULY : Pmi
RE
12:27aInvestors raise concerns about migrant workers' rights in Gulf
RE
12:23aInvestors raise concerns about migrant workers' rights in Gulf
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aIndonesia gdp -4.19% q/q in q2 (reuters poll -3.49%)
RE
12:10aIndonesia gdp -5.32% y/y in q2 (reuters poll -4.61%)
RE
12:05aUK car sales rise 11% in first full month of dealership reopenings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : JAPAN POST : to sell Australia's Toll Holdings - report
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : China, U.S. to review trade deal, air other grievances on Aug 15 - sources
3GOLD : GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia shares poised to open lower, gold at fresh record
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat racks up high COVID-19 operational costs, shares fall 7%
5SQUARE, INC. : Square Shares Jump More Than 10% in After-Hours Trade
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group