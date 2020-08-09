Saudi Arabia's tourism landmark Al Ula signs agreement with Accor

RIYADH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has agreed with
Europe's biggest hotel group Accor for the group to expand and
operate a resort at the $20 billion Al-Ula tourism project in
the kingdom’s northwestern region, the Royal Commission for the
project said on Sunday.
Al-Ula, the site of an ancient civilization in a remote
northwestern corner of the country, is part of plans by the
world’s top crude exporter to diversify its economy away from
oil and open up after decades of seclusion.
The agreement will see Accor operate an expanded Ashar
Resort under the Banyan Tree brand, with 47 new units bringing
the resort's total capacity to 82 high-end villas, along with a
spa and several gourmet restaurants, a commission statement
said.
The project is located in the Ashar valley, 15 km (9 miles)
from the Kingdom's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra.
In April, Saudi Arabia's tourism minister told Reuters the
sector could see a 35-45% decline this year due to measures
taken by the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The ultra-conservative Muslim kingdom, relatively closed off
for decades, has in recent years relaxed strict social codes
such as the segregation of men and women in public and the
requirement that women wear all-covering black robes, or abayas.
Al-Ula’s development is part of a push to preserve
pre-Islamic heritage sites in order to attract non-Muslim
tourists and strengthen national identity. It plans an official
opening to the world as a year-round destination in October
2020.
The kingdom closed its borders to foreign "umrah" pilgrims
and to tourists from at least 25 countries in late February. In
March, it barred all travel in and out of the country. Saudi
Arabia has reported 287,262 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory
disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 3,130 deaths so far.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Philippa Fletcher)