Saudi Arabia says it will protect ports, regional waters after attacks on tankers
06/13/2019 | 03:14pm EDT
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih condemned on Thursday the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, saying Riyadh would take all necessary measures to protect its ports and regional waters, state news agency SPA reported.
Falih also called on the international community to take responsibility and protect international shipping lanes.
