Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Arabia starts Aramco IPO process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 05:13am EST

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil company kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, announcing its intention to list on the domestic bourse as the kingdom seeks to diversify and create the world's most valuable listed company.

SALAH SHAMMA, HEAD OF INVESTMENT, MENA, FRANKLIN TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY

With Aramco likely to list 5% of the company over time (1% locally and 4% on an exchange abroad) at a hypothetical $1.5 - $2 trillion valuation, the offering could add up to 1.8 percentage points to its MSCI EM Index representation. This will bring the MENA region’s overall weighting close to 7%, putting it on par with the likes of Emerging Europe, Brazil, South Africa and India, a significant milestone in the evolution of MENA capital markets.

It is a colossal public offering that could potentially generate more than 10 years’ worth of proceeds raised through IPOs in the country. Some local investors could be selling other shares in order to shift their investments to Aramco and we have seen some ripple effects with the Tadawul All Share Index losing more than 20% from a recent high in early May. In our view, however, this could well be a case of short-term pain for long-term gain.

RORY FYFE, MANAGING DIRECTOR, MENA ADVISORS

Aramco will have to offer a dividend yield of more than the international oil majors as it is not necessarily a profit maximizer and is more heavily swayed by national development and political objectives than other oil majors. Investor rule of law over Aramco is also weaker. A $75 billion dividend would therefore imply a valuation of well below $1.5 trillion, let alone $2 trillion. Whatever this local round achieves, with domestic players being strong armed into investing, international investors are still going to value this well below the expectations of (Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman.

MONICA MALIK, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK

The part-IPO is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s transformation plan and a listing will be a high profile symbol of progress with the reform program. From an economic perspective, it will provide funds to progress with the key megaprojects that are central to the transformation plan, though the amount raised if 1-2% is listed is unlikely to make a significant dent in the capital requirement. The critical questions still remains the amount to be listed and the valuation.

GARY ROSS, CEO, BLACK GOLD INVESTORS

Most important economic event in Saudi Arabia in decades. The beginning of a new era which will reinvigorate a sluggish economy overly dependent on oil. The pathway for economic development is now clear but will KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) make the right investments to energize growth and provide jobs for a young, growing labor force whose patience is not unlimited.

HASNAIN MALIK, HEAD OF EQUITY STRATEGY, TELLIMER

The dividend announcement is in line with previous statements.

Some perspective on the Aramco IPO for the overall Saudi diversification story is needed: the likely Aramco IPO proceeds will be less than the Aramco dividends the government received in the first half of 2019 alone.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Dmitri Zhdannikov; Editing by Frances Kerry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK PJSC 0.38% 7.83 End-of-day quote.-4.41%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.48% 4.4545 Delayed Quote.0.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.04% 61.65 Delayed Quote.8.46%
RIPPLE - BITCOIN 0.25%End-of-day quote.-66.80%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM -0.82% 0.0016 End-of-day quote.-38.94%
RIPPLE - EURO -1.49% 0.2602 End-of-day quote.-17.87%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -1.63% 0.2904 End-of-day quote.-21.17%
WTI 3.66% 56.06 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28aTIMELINE : Saudi Aramco's winding road to an IPO
RE
05:22aLabour will raise taxes on top 5% of earners, companies - McDonnell
RE
05:13aSaudi Arabia starts Aramco IPO process
RE
05:11aPM Johnson says my deal is only way to get Brexit done
RE
05:01aSAUDI WORKING ON SPEEDING UP ARAMCO IPO PROCESS : NCB executive
RE
04:53aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, ASEAN vow to strengthen cooperation in smart city policy making, planning
PU
04:45aEarnings Tide Lifts Most Stocks
DJ
04:20aInstacart workers protest as pressure mounts on gig companies
RE
04:19aHighlights of Saudi Aramco intention to float
RE
04:18aSaudi Aramco chairman says firm will continue to meet global oil supply demand post listing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX - SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Instacart workers protest as pressure mounts on gig companies
3SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : Aramco says attack did not impact finances, operations
4ATOS : ATOS : VMworld Europe
5Saudi Arabia kick-starts IPO of world's largest oil company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group