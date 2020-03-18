Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Arabia suspends work in most of private sector for 15 days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:07am EDT
People walk near a banner with an instruction on personnel hygiene, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at a street in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended work in most of the private sector for 15 days and directed businesses to implement work-from-home policies to stop the spread of the coronavirus that has infected 171 people in the kingdom.

The human resource ministry directed businesses in the largest Arab economy to close their main offices, reduce staff levels at secondary locations, and take measures to limit contact between workers and monitor them for symptoms of infection.

It outlined exceptions for companies providing vital food and health services as well as utility services for government agencies. Pregnant women, workers over 55 and those with severe pre-existing conditions must be given 14 days additional leave.

The move is the latest in a series of drastic measures by Saudi authorities to combat the outbreak, including closing mosques, schools, restaurants, coffee shops and malls as well as halting international flights and cancelling the Umrah pilgrimage.

Earlier this week, public sector workers were told to take off, the central bank implemented work-from-home measures for banks, and the Council of Ministers cancelled its regular meetings for the next two weeks.

More than 1,000 infections and one death have been reported in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council - many linked to travel to neighbouring Iran, which is an epicentre for the outbreak in the Middle East.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21aYen firms in fresh flight to safety
RE
03:19aEuropean stock index futures plunge as virus fears grow
RE
03:17aCoronavirus prompts Malaysia palm plantation closures, world vegoil supply concerns
RE
03:16aYen firms in fresh flight to safety
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15aEU Car Sales Fell for Second Month in a Row in February
DJ
03:14aMalaysia travel ban, virus pushes Singapore closer to first recession in two decades
RE
03:10aOil falls for third day as coronavirus travel bans escalate
RE
03:07aSaudi Arabia suspends work in most of private sector for 15 days
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla plant can't run normally in coronavirus shutdown..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group