Saudi Arabia thanks Trump for defending Gulf allies - minister

"President (Donald) Trump’s Administration has confronted the Iranian regime's and terrorist organizations aggression in an unprecedented way - we in KSA thank the President for his stance, we will continue to stand with the USA against the forces of evil and senseless aggression," Saudi vice minister of defence, Prince Khalid bin Salman, tweeted.

Prince Khalid, a son of Saudi Arabia's ruler, was speaking after Trump ordered an increase in sanctions on Iran following last weekend's assault on Saudi oil facilities that Riyadh said was carried out with Iranian weapons. Tehran denies any involvement.

