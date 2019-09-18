Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Arabia thanks Trump for defending Gulf allies - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 10:41am EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's deputy defence minister on Wednesday thanked the United States for confronting Iran in an "unprecedented way" and for defending its regional allies against what he called unprovoked attacks.

"President (Donald) Trump’s Administration has confronted the Iranian regime's and terrorist organizations aggression in an unprecedented way - we in KSA thank the President for his stance, we will continue to stand with the USA against the forces of evil and senseless aggression," Saudi vice minister of defence, Prince Khalid bin Salman, tweeted.

Prince Khalid, a son of Saudi Arabia's ruler, was speaking after Trump ordered an increase in sanctions on Iran following last weekend's assault on Saudi oil facilities that Riyadh said was carried out with Iranian weapons. Tehran denies any involvement.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.08% 64.12 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI -0.41% 58.62 Delayed Quote.21.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:03aMPs ask whether BoE governor appointment delayed
RE
10:57aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
10:56aSize matters. Big U.S. farms get even bigger amid China trade war
RE
10:49aIEA sees no need for emergency oil stock release
RE
10:48aRussia calls Trump's new Iran curbs destructive and pointless - Ifax
RE
10:47aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Deforestation-free palm oil production on the horizon for Peru
PU
10:45aINSTANT VIEW : U.S. fed funds rate breaks above Fed's target range
RE
10:44aFed's job gets more complex as fed funds rate moves out of bounds
RE
10:42aPORT OF HAMBURG : Interconnectivity, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Resilience – How Technology Empowers Leading Ports - chainPORT concludes 5th Annual Meeting in Montreal
PU
10:42aSaudi market regulator in talks with Aramco on IPO rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement
5CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group