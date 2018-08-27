Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saudi Arabian Defense Industry Report 2018 - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:30pm CEST

The "Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023", provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest defense spenders in the world, behind the US, China, and Russia, with a military budget valued at US$56 billion in 2018. The country is the largest market in the Middle East due to its robust economic and financial position, backed by its oil exports. The rising tension with Iran, aggressive procurement strategies, and modernization programs, along with the need to strengthen its indigenous defense industry, are the main factors boosting the country's military expenditure.

Saudi Arabia was forced to cut back on defense spending in order to rationalize public expenditure and during 2015 the country's defense spending declined by -29.6%. Although the country was expected to cut back on defense expenditure for 2016 and 2017, there were no cuts in spending, and during 2016 and 2017 Saudi defense and security expenditure cumulatively amounted to US$81.6 billion.

On the same time, Homeland security is an area that has gained prominence in Saudi Arabia over the last decade, with expenditure expected to increase 8 to US$41.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.47%. After the Arab Spring revolution in the Middle Eastern and the North African (MENA) region, and minor protests in Riyadh, the country is expected to increase expenditure to enhance security measures. The spread of the extremist group, ISIS, in neighboring Syria coupled with the Houthi rebellion in adjoining Yemen, has forced Saudi Arabia to invest in securing its borders. As such, Saudi Arabia is investing in high technology border fencing along its boundaries with Iraq and Yemen.

As Saudi Arabia plans to source as much as 50% of its defense equipment from domestic defense companies in future and, in May 2017, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) decided to create a national defense industry company - Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) to cater to its domestic defense requirements. Many major defense companies, such as BAE Systems, EADS, General Dynamics, Thales, SAIC, and Northrop Grumman, have entered the Saudi Arabian defense market by forming alliances and joint ventures with domestic companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Market Entry Strategy

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

9. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Airbus Group
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)
  • Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
  • Thales SA
  • Boeing
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Advanced Electronics Company (AEC)
  • Al Salam Aircraft Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vxjwm8/saudi_arabian?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46pEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Golan Heights stream closed to waders over E. coli fears
AQ
04:46pVenezuelan Defense Industry Report 2018 - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:45pXXL ASA : - Purchase own shares
AQ
04:45pThe American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) announce official launch of Blackboard, Inc.
GL
04:42pBANK OF AMERICA : Chicago Marathon Welcomes Strong American Field to Contend for the Crown at the 41st Annual Event
PU
04:42pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-brownsville promotes karen peña
PU
04:42pMexico, U.S. Expected to Announce Bilateral Nafta Deal Soon--Update
DJ
04:41pMONDAY 8/27 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Lila, flmn
AQ
04:41pBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
04:40pGLOBAL MILITARY SIMULATION AND VIRTUAL TRAINING MARKET 2018-2028 : Cumulative Market Expected to Reach $128 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4IQIYI INC : IQIYI : Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members
5CLAVISTER HOLDING AB : CLAVISTER: Senior Management and Key Individuals Invest in Incentive Programs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.