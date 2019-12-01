Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency : Launching a traffic safety campaign entitled “do not stop their lives “to raise driving responsibility awareness

​

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) launched a traffic safety awareness campaign under the slogan 'do not stop their lives' in cooperation with Najm Insurance Services and the General Administration of Traffic, in line with the Kingdom's vision 2030 towards improving quality of life and healthy society and safe ways.

The event was attended by the Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Dr. Ahmad bin Abdulkarim Al-Kholifey, the Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the Deputy Minister of Interior Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, and the Director of the General Directorate of Traffic Major General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, besides a number of Officials in relevant government sectors. The awareness campaign aims to raise awareness among cars' drivers and owners of their responsibility of driving vehicles. In addition the campaign aims at stimulating the targeted group in order to improve their driving behaviors and analyze the impact of the campaign and measure its effect on vehicles' drivers.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Al-Kholifey, welcomed the Excellencies and the attendees, and expressed his thanks to all participants for their efforts in the campaign, which is one fruit of the integration between SAMA and Relevant authorities to spread awareness of traffic safety.

Al- Kholifey pointed out that the hope of the campaign is to raise the level of awareness among the drivers, which will contribute positively to raise the level of commitment to safe driving on the roads, which will reduce material and human losses resulting from accidents.

The Governor of SAMA stressed that vehicle insurance will contribute to the ability of the individual to manage risks and preserve the rights of those affected by accidents and to transfer those risks arising from default or negligence to insurance companies that have sufficient solvency to bear those responsibilities. He clarified that SAMA has given great attention to the Vehicle insurance sector in cooperation with the General Directorate of Traffic, which constitutes 23% of the total written premiums. In this regard, he reviewed the most important actions taken by SAMA in this area, including insurance prices, the construction of an insurance record for car users in the Kingdom, and the swiftness and freedom to purchase insurance policies via electronic broker (Aggregator), setting Strict and measurable standards in the field of customer services, settlement of claims fairly and without delay and in record time, in addition to the work of the General Secretariat of the Committees for Resolutions of Insurance disputes and violations with the insurance sector to establish the settlement center (al-solh) center to serve as a fast track of litigation procedures in the field of vehicle insurance, which received Since June 2019, 232 requests for reconciliation, of which 170 have been completed with amounts exceeding 1.5 million riyals.

For his part, CEO of Najim, Mohammed Al Bassami said that this awareness campaign will contribute to improve quality of life and having healthy society and safe roads in line with Kingdom Vision 2030. He added 'under SAMA's supervision and hand in hand with The general administrative of Traffic to reach safer and healthier roads by working side by side with relevant private and government entities, including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, the Public Authority for Sport, the Traffic Safety Committee and other stakeholders to support and establish a culture of safe driving'

It is noteworthy that the awareness campaign is divided into three phases: the first which starts in December 2019 and continues until February 2020 and centered on trauma; as its consequences are not exclusive to one person but affect those around him/her. The second phase, which begins in March and ends in May 2020, focuses on the basic educational principles of the importance of insurance, while the third phase, which begins in September and continues until December 2020, will focus on awareness of traffic safety laws.