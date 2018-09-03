Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency : Mr. Turki D. AlMutairi Appointed as SAMA’s Deputy Governor for Research and International Affairs

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has announced the Board of Directors' approval to appoint Mr. Turki D. AlMutairi as Deputy Governor of Research and International Affairs.

Mr. AlMutairi is one of the young distinguished talented personnel. He started his career in 2003 as Economist Specialist and then he was assigned as an advisor to the Executive Director for Saudi Arabia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC by 2012. Later, in 2015 he had become the Alternate Executive Director for Saudi Arabia at the World Bank in Washington DC. In 2018 he became an advisor to SAMA' governor. Mr. AlMutairi represented Saudi Arabia in many G20 meetings, particularly Sherpa (G20 Leaders' representatives) meetings as a Sous Sherpa for Saudi Arabia from 2015 to mid-2018. He also represented SAMA in a number of local and International Workshops and committees.

Mr. AlMutairi had received his M.S. degree in Economics from Florida State University and received B.S with honor from King Fahad University of Petroleum & Minerals in Management Information Systems, in addition to a number of specialized courses in the economic and financial field.