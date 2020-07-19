Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency : SAMA Launches SAMACares Application for Banking and Financial Sector Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/19/2020 | 03:46am EDT

As part of the efforts to protect the interests of banking and financial sector customers in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has officially launched SAMACares mobile application. Consumer protection is a strategic goal SAMA is keen to achieve by ensuring fair and safe treatment and accessibility of financial services at all levels.


SAMACares application serves all customers of sectors under the supervision of SAMA (banks, insurance companies, finance companies, and payment companies). The application is available on Apple Store and Google Play in Arabic and English.


First-time users can create a new file to submit, view, and follow up complaints, respond to inquiries and requests received from the bank/company, and view closed requests.


The application offers links to awareness media center (image and video library) to give all users access to reliable financial information and consumer rights and responsibilities stipulated by SAMA laws and regulations.


SAMACares is an advanced electronic platform that allows customers of banking and financial sectors to submit and follow up complaints in a clear and fast way. This can be achieved by enhancing disclosure and transparency; especially on prices, fees, commissions, and complaint submission procedures; reduce customer default risks by ensuring that financial institutions observe disciplined lending; review and handle customer complaints; and suggest corrective controls to reduce the number of complaints submitted. In addition to raising the level of guidance and awareness using all available channels, preparing and developing consumer protection policies and laws, and cooperating with local and international entities concerned with consumer protection.


Therefore, SAMA encourages all banking and financial sector customers to practice their rights that are guaranteed by SAMA laws and regulations. In the event of violation or damage, please contact your bank/company first. If not cooperating, you can submit a complaint to SAMA Consumer Protection Department through www.SAMACares.sa, SAMACares mobile application, or by contacting toll-free number 8001256666. SAMA emphasizes that it will impose penalties and take all relevant measures stipulated in laws against violators in order to ensure consumer protection and integrity of the financial sector in Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer

Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency published this content on 12 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2020 07:45:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26aUk foreign secretary raab says will make statement on hong kong to parliament on monday -sky news
RE
04:24aChina's ambassador to the uk liu xiaoming says china would make resolute response to uk if uk targets individual chinese officials through sanctions - bbc
RE
04:19aHong Kong tightens coronavirus restrictions as new cases spike
RE
04:16aG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : Digital Economy Ministers Meeting - Press Release
PU
04:11aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Announces the Publication of the Financial Stability Report for the Year 2019
PU
03:58aMACRON : will for EU summit compromise is there, but ambition must be high
RE
03:56aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to add 4,400 km rail lines this year
PU
03:46aSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : SAMA Launches SAMACares Application for Banking and Financial Sector Customers
PU
03:23aGermany's Merkel says possible that there is no agreement at EU summit
RE
02:30aChina raises flood alert levels along Huai River
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Disney cuts ad spending on Facebook amid growing boycott - WSJ
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Japan plans to invite TSMC to buil..
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Automation and digitalization offer a significant competitive edge in a volatile market..
4NEC CORPORATION : UK asks Japan for Huawei alternatives in 5G networks - Nikkei
5MEDIGUS LTD. : MEDIGUS : to Resell Polyrizon's Future Products for Protection Against COVID-19 Spread and Othe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group