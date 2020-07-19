Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency : SAMA Launches SAMACares Application for Banking and Financial Sector Customers

As part of the efforts to protect the interests of banking and financial sector customers in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has officially launched SAMACares mobile application. Consumer protection is a strategic goal SAMA is keen to achieve by ensuring fair and safe treatment and accessibility of financial services at all levels.





SAMACares application serves all customers of sectors under the supervision of SAMA (banks, insurance companies, finance companies, and payment companies). The application is available on Apple Store and Google Play in Arabic and English.





First-time users can create a new file to submit, view, and follow up complaints, respond to inquiries and requests received from the bank/company, and view closed requests.





The application offers links to awareness media center (image and video library) to give all users access to reliable financial information and consumer rights and responsibilities stipulated by SAMA laws and regulations.





SAMACares is an advanced electronic platform that allows customers of banking and financial sectors to submit and follow up complaints in a clear and fast way. This can be achieved by enhancing disclosure and transparency; especially on prices, fees, commissions, and complaint submission procedures; reduce customer default risks by ensuring that financial institutions observe disciplined lending; review and handle customer complaints; and suggest corrective controls to reduce the number of complaints submitted. In addition to raising the level of guidance and awareness using all available channels, preparing and developing consumer protection policies and laws, and cooperating with local and international entities concerned with consumer protection.





Therefore, SAMA encourages all banking and financial sector customers to practice their rights that are guaranteed by SAMA laws and regulations. In the event of violation or damage, please contact your bank/company first. If not cooperating, you can submit a complaint to SAMA Consumer Protection Department through www.SAMACares.sa, SAMACares mobile application, or by contacting toll-free number 8001256666. SAMA emphasizes that it will impose penalties and take all relevant measures stipulated in laws against violators in order to ensure consumer protection and integrity of the financial sector in Saudi Arabia.