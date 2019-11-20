Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency : SAMA Launches Third Edition of Cyber Security Program

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority(SAMA) announced the launch of the third edition of its specialized program in the field of Cybersecurity Secure 19, to train and qualify a group of national cadres in the field of cybersecurity to work in the financial sector and all other sectors. The program will include several training courses: defense, protection, governance, infrastructure, attack and penetration testing.

SAMA explained that the Secure 19 program will last for 17 weeks, during which trainees will receive scientific training, training and practical application, visits and various activities in the field of cybersecurity by international specialized bodies in this field.

SAMA invites interested graduates of all disciplines of computer and information technology departments from accredited local and foreign universities to register through the

website

. Noting that the acceptance process in the program goes through several stages to evaluate the candidates in order to determine 20 trainees to embark on the unique journey to acquire distinctive skills that contributes to consolidate cyber-security inside the Kingdom. Secure 19 program is totally sponsored by Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA).

SAMA stipulated that the applicant must be a Saudi national and recent graduate or who has experience not exceeding two years and fluent in English and hold a bachelor or master degree in one of the specializations of computer and information technology with a grade of not less than very good or equivalent. SAMA also stipulated that the applicant should not be more than 26 years old for the bachelor graduate and 29 years for the master graduate, and to pass the behavioral and technical tests and interviews.

Last year, SAMA celebrated secure 18 graduation of 26 students (male and female) who had undergone more than six months of intensive training between Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and United States. Graduated were recruited by SAMA and other related Financial Sector.