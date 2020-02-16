Log in
Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency : SAMA signs an agreement with the Zakat and Income Authority for the electronic link between the two through "Tanfeeth" program

02/16/2020 | 04:32am EST

Today, The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) concluded with the General Authority of Zakat and Income 16 /02/ 2020, an agreement for electronic linking between SAMA and the Zakat and Income authority to benefit from the services of the 'Tanfeith' program aimed at the direct linking of technical systems between the two sides for the purpose of integration between them.

In a statement, SAMA clarified that it seeks through 'Tanfeith' program to enhance the level of cooperation with government agencies and to overcome the difficulties and obstacles that may face joint work between SAMA and relevant bodies. Moreover, SAMA seeks keeping pace with the workload in line with the goals of the Kingdom's 2030 vision that focuses on benefiting from Modern technical means and e-government applications, and raising the level of government services in a way that contributes to shortening administrative procedures, and raising the level of their quality and speed of delivery.

The Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdul Karim Al-Kholify expressed his thanks to the Governor of the General Authority of Zakat and Income Eng. Suhail bin Muhammad Abanmi for his contribution to expediting the electronic linkage procedures between the two sides, as well as the work teams from SAMA and the Zakat and Income authority.

Disclaimer

Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency published this content on 16 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2020 09:31:00 UTC
