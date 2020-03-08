Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency : Under the Slogan “A little now..is a lot later”, SAMA Launches Saving Campaign

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) launched today, Sunday 7/13/1441 AH, corresponding to 3/8/2020 AD, a wide awareness campaign under the slogan ' A little now..is a lot later' to educate the public on the importance of savings and financial planning. This campaign comes from the SAMA's responsibility to enhance financial awareness among all segments of society and its endeavor to raise the level of financial culture in a way that contributes to achieving the goals of the financial sector development program; one of the Kingdom's 2030 vision programs. It aims at enhancing the culture of financial planning and raising the percentage of savings. This should reflects positively on the quality of life of individuals and families and on the strength of the economy in general.

The campaign includes educational messages that are broadcast through several channels, including: billboards, advertising, audio and video, in addition to other activities and interactive programs that focus on providing practical solutions for community members to re-manage their expenses and plan their future effectively. The activities of this campaign will continue for a period of three months, as it is expected that it will have an active role in raising awareness and directing societal behavior to adopt the idea of savings and financial planning. This to be achieved through concerted efforts with the banking and insurance sectors, which will play its role in promoting and providing appropriate saving methods and products.