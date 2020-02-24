Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco CEO expects coronavirus impact on oil demand to be short-lived

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 02:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during a news conference in Dhahran

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco expects the coronavirus impact on oil demand to be short-lived and for consumption to rise in the second half of the year, Chief Executive Amin Nasser told Reuters on Monday.

Oil prices have fallen this year as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in China, the world?s largest energy consumer, has dented demand. Prices fell again on Monday as the number of cases in countries outside China continued to climb.

"We think this is short term and I am confident that in the second half of the year there is going to be an improvement on the demand side, especially from China," he said.

"I do not think it is going to have a long-term impact."

Nasser said that Aramco, the world's biggest oil-producing company, has not evacuated its staff from China and that its key marketing staff have stayed to manage the company's business in the Asian nation.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 77,000 people and killed more than 2,500 in China, most of them in Hubei.

South Korea?s fourth-largest city, Daegu, became increasingly isolated on Monday after a rapid increase in the number of infections.

Italy, meanwhile, reported a seventh death from the flu-like virus and 220 infections in Europe?s biggest outbreak.

Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq on Monday recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all involving people who had been in Iran, which has had 61 cases and 12 deaths.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de-facto leader, has held talks with other OPEC members and Russia to discuss potential deeper oil supply cuts to counter the impact on crude prices. But Russia has yet to announce its final position on the proposal.

OPEC and allies are due to meet over March 5-6 to decide on production policy.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Simon Webb; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.97% 56.4 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.96% 65.32548 Delayed Quote.3.80%
WTI -1.14% 51.455 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:58pBOE'S HALDANE : We have not yet hit peak globalisation
RE
02:52pBANK OF AMERICA NAMES NEW FRENCH INVESTMENT BANKING BOSS : memo
RE
02:48pMALLINCKRODT CONSIDERING CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION FOR GENERICS UNIT : Wsj
RE
02:46pInvestors eye bleach, food and tissues as virus fears intensify
RE
02:44pVIRUS FEARS RISE : Investors worry about supply chain and pandemic-type spread
RE
02:30pHealth insurer shares pummeled by Sanders surge, virus worries
RE
02:29pSaudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.
RE
02:16pRenault says reserves the right to seek damages depending on Ghosn probe
RE
02:15pSaudi Aramco CEO expects coronavirus impact on oil demand to be short-lived
RE
02:13pAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 24 February 2020 Air Products Foundation Makes $100,000 Grant to Assist Novel Coronavirus Recovery Efforts in China View News Release →
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
3SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group