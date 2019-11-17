Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco IPO set to value company up to $1.7 trillion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 01:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

Saudi Aramco has set a price range for its listing that implies the oil giant is worth between $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion, below the $2 trillion (£1.6 trillion) that the Saudi crown prince had previously targeted, making it potentially the world's biggest IPO.

Aramco said on Sunday it plans to sell 1.5% of its shares or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals (£6.3) to 32 riyals, valuing the initial public offering (IPO), as much as 96 billion riyals (£20 billion) at the top end of the range.

Aramco could just beat the record-breaking $25 billion raised by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba when it made its stock market debut in New York in 2014.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Hadeel Al Sayegh and Rania El Gamal, Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Ghaida Ghantous)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.47% 185.49 Delayed Quote.35.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.67% 63.44 Delayed Quote.15.59%
WTI 1.40% 57.76 Delayed Quote.26.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : Khalid Hamad appointed on IRTI Board of Trustees (November 17th, 2019)
PU
01:45aSaudi Aramco IPO set to value company up to $1.7 trillion
RE
01:27aSAUDI ARAMCO WILL NOT MARKET IPO IN THE UNITED STATES : sources
RE
01:20aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to deepen cooperation with EU in audit supervision
PU
11/16NOV. 18, 2019 - NOON TO 1 : 30 PM CT Nashville 2019 Nashville Membership Committee Meeting Read More
PU
11/16China, U.S. had "constructive" phone call on trade - Xinhua
RE
11/16NZCTU NEW ZEALAND COUNCIL OF TRADE UNIONS : Kiwi women are working for free
PU
11/16KINCORA COPPER : Provides Exploration Update
PU
11/16U.S. and China Had 'Constructive Discussions' on 'Core Concerns,' Chinese Commerce Ministry Says
DJ
11/16CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO WILL NOT MARKET IPO IN THE UNITED STATES: sources
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : recalls nearly 400,00 vehicles over braking system defect
3NCORIUM :, KIOXIA America, and EchoStreams Collaborate for High-Performance Storage Platform
4LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Isaac “VP Isaac21” Gillissen Wins Logit..
5UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : FUTURE-PROOF FLIGHT DECK: Airbus C295 is the first fixed-wing search and res..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group