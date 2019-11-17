Saudi Aramco IPO set to value company up to $1.7 trillion

Aramco said on Sunday it plans to sell 1.5% of its shares or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals (£6.3) to 32 riyals, valuing the initial public offering (IPO), as much as 96 billion riyals (£20 billion) at the top end of the range.

Aramco could just beat the record-breaking $25 billion raised by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba when it made its stock market debut in New York in 2014.

