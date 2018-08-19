Log in
Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabian Oil : Unconventional conference highlights technology, business practices

08/19/2018 | 07:31am CEST

Saudi Aramco participated in the recent Unconventional Resources Technology Conference (URTeC) highlighting the rapid advancements in the company's Unconventional Resources (UR) program, sharing best practices, and focusing on new technology in hydraulic fracturing.

Drilling and producing from unconventional, shale, carbonate, or tight sandstone reservoirs is different from conventional drilling. Unconventional rocks have their own unique characteristics and behaviors. For that reason, unconventional teams are integrated with experts in geomechanics, geology, geophysics, drilling, completion and stimulation, production, and reservoir engineering.

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 19 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 05:30:02 UTC
