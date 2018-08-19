Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabian Oil : Unconventional conference highlights technology, business practices

Saudi Aramco participated in the recent Unconventional Resources Technology Conference (URTeC) highlighting the rapid advancements in the company's Unconventional Resources (UR) program, sharing best practices, and focusing on new technology in hydraulic fracturing.

Drilling and producing from unconventional, shale, carbonate, or tight sandstone reservoirs is different from conventional drilling. Unconventional rocks have their own unique characteristics and behaviors. For that reason, unconventional teams are integrated with experts in geomechanics, geology, geophysics, drilling, completion and stimulation, production, and reservoir engineering.