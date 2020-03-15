Log in
Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabian Oil : full-year 2019 non-IFRS measures reconciliation and definitions

03/15/2020 | 08:47am EDT

Non-IFRS measures reconciliations and definitions for the year ended December 31, 2019

Saudi Aramco uses certain non-IFRS financial measures in the analysis of its business and financial position. These non-IFRS financial measures are reported to facilitate a better understanding of Saudi Aramco's historic trends of operation and

financial position.

Saudi Aramco uses non-IFRS financial measures as supplementary information to its IFRS based operating performance and financial position. The non-IFRS financial measures are not defined by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures are not measurements of Saudi Aramco's operating performance or liquidity under IFRS and should not be used instead of, or considered as alternatives to, any measures of performance or liquidity under IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures relate to the periods presented below and are not intended to be predictive of future results. In addition, other companies, including those in Saudi Aramco's industry, may calculate similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures differently from Saudi Aramco. Because companies do not necessarily calculate these non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner, Saudi Aramco's presentation of such non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies.

Free cash flow

Saudi Aramco uses free cash flow to evaluate its cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments. Saudi Aramco defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

SAR

USD*

Year ended December 31

Year ended December 31

All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

416,529

453,701

111,074

120,987

Capital expenditures

(122,882)

(131,766)

(32,769)

(35,138)

Free cash flow

293,647

321,935

78,305

85,849

  • Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.

Gearing

Gearing is a measure of the degree to which Saudi Aramco's operations are financed by debt. Saudi Aramco defines gearing as the ratio

of total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents to total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents plus total equity. Management believes that gearing is widely used by analysts and investors in the oil and gas industry to indicate a company's financial health and flexibility.

SAR

USD*

As at December 31

As at December 31

All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total borrowings (current and non-current)

175,585

101,318

46,823

27,018

Cash & cash equivalents

(177,706)

(183,152)

(47,388)

(48,841)

Net cash

(2,121)

(81,834)

(565)

(21,823)

Total equity

1,046,235

1,028,435

278,996

274,249

Total equity and net cash

1,044,114

946,601

278,431

252,426

Gearing

(0.2)%

(8.6)%

(0.2)%

(8.6)%

  • Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 15 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 12:46:04 UTC
