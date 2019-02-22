Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco agrees tie-up for $10 billion project in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 04:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal

DUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned Saudi Aramco has signed an agreement to form a joint venture with Chinese conglomerate Norinco to develop a refining and petrochemical complex in Panjin city, saying the project is worth more than $10 billion (7.7 billion pounds).

Aramco and Norinco, along with Panjin Sincen, will form a new company called Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Co as part of a project that will include a 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery with a 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) ethylene cracker, Aramco said on Friday.

The deal was signed during a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Beijing as part of an Asia tour.

Aramco will hold 35 percent of the new company, with Norinco and Panjin Sincen owning 36 percent and 29 percent respectively, the statement said.

Aramco will supply up to 70 percent of the crude feedstock for the complex, which is expected to start operations in 2024. The value of the project means it is the largest Sino-Foreign joint-venture, Aramco said.

The agreement "is a clear demonstration of Saudi Aramco's strategy to move from beyond a buyer-seller relationship, to one where we can make significant investments to contribute to China's economic growth and development," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in the statement.

It said there were also plans to establish a fuels retail business. Saudi Aramco, North Huajin and Liaoning Transportation Construction Investment Group are expected to form a three-party marketing joint-venture company by the end of 2019, it said.

This will develop a retail fuel stations network in target markets, the statement added.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aLittle leeway to ease consumer pain as European power prices soar
RE
04:58aCanada's Saputo spreads into UK market with $1.27 billion Dairy Crest deal
RE
04:49aGerman Business Sentiment Hits 4-Year Low in February -Ifo Survey
DJ
04:46aShares nudge higher, Aussie dollar rebounds after slide
RE
04:44aGlobal shares nudge higher, Aussie dollar rebounds after slide
RE
04:38aChinese Commercial Banks Bought a Net $12.1 Billion of Forex in January
DJ
04:37aGerman business morale sinks for sixth time in row in February
RE
04:36aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Highlights - Vote - Resolution on opening trade negotiations between the EU and the US - Committee on International Trade
PU
04:35aSaudi Aramco to acquire 9 percent of Chinese petrochems project - SPA
RE
04:31aZimbabweans queue outside banks as new currency begins trading
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO. : Apple teams with Ant Financial, banks for interest-free iPhone financing in China
3ISS : ISS : 2018 results delivered in line with outlook – strong organic growth expectations of 5%-7% in..
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : discloses SEC probe, cuts dividend, misses earnings forecasts
5GLENCORE : GLENCORE : China says Australian coal imports remain normal, Canberra seeks to calm investors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.