Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 03:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco sign at the company's Abqaiq oil plant

DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco aims to announce the start of its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 3, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after delaying the deal earlier this month to give advisers time to secure cornerstone investors.

Separately, Aramco has not approached the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) to invest in the IPO, the sovereign wealth fund's managing director Farouk Bastaki said on Tuesday.

"KIA has not been approached by Aramco or its advisers for the IPO, and KIA will look at the IPO like any other investment," Bastaki told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference in Riyadh.

The people also said Aramco's chief executive officer, Amin Nasser, was not present at the conference on Tuesday as he was meeting investors abroad ahead of the offering.

Aramco, in response to queries by Reuters, said on Tuesday the oil company "does not comment on rumour or speculation. The company continues to engage with the shareholders on IPO readiness activities. The company is ready and timing will depend on market conditions and be at a time of the shareholders' choosing."

The people declined to be identified due to commercial sensitivities.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai, Davide Barbuscia and Saeed Azhar in Riyadh; Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Giles Elgood)

By Hadeel Al Sayegh, Davide Barbuscia and Saeed Azhar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.55% 61.35 Delayed Quote.12.82%
WTI -0.59% 55.51 Delayed Quote.22.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13aSaudi Aramco to start IPO subscription on Dec 4 - Arabiya
RE
03:11aSouth Korean won leads broader gains on trade deal optimism
RE
03:07aDownstream Iranian energy projects disrupted by water crisis
RE
03:06aCautious trade optimism boosts Kiwi, Aussie dollars; Fed awaited
RE
03:03aSaudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:43aDraghi leaves Lagarde to heal rift at European Central Bank
RE
02:42aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB Monthly Statistical Bulletin September 2019 (October 29th, 2019)
PU
02:39aHong Kong excludes activist Joshua Wong from upcoming district poll
RE
02:35aHong Kong excludes activist Joshua Wong from upcoming district poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet
5FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG : NINE-MONTH RESULTS 2019: Decline in net sales in the third quarter of 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group