Saudi Aramco and Total Invest in High-Quality Fuels and Retail Network in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco and Total today signed a Joint Venture (JV) Agreement to
develop a network of fuel and retail services in Saudi Arabia. The 50:50
JV plans to invest around USD 1 billion over the next 6 years in the
Saudi fuel retail market and start providing motorists with premium
fuels and retail services in Saudi Arabia.
“Total is proud to be the first international oil major to invest in
Saudi Arabia’s fuel retail network. This joint venture agreement is in
line with our global strategy to expand in fast-growing markets worldwide.”
said Momar Nguer, President Marketing and Services and Executive
Committee Member at Total, “This new agreement is also reaffirming
our long-term partnership with Saudi Aramco. Following our joint
investments in SATORP refining and petrochemical complex, we are pleased
to bring to the Saudi market our expertise and customer-minded approach
in retail and contribute to local employment development.”
“I am excited about this major milestone, which will help transform
the fuel retail market in the Kingdom. We look forward to working
together with our long-term partner Total, and draw on their extensive
experience in the fuel retail market,” said Abdulaziz Al-Judaimi,
Saudi Aramco Senior Vice President of Downstream. He added: “We aim
to enhance the quality of services, as well as create thousands of jobs
and additional investment opportunities in the Kingdom. This project
will also help optimize the total value of our hydrocarbon resources.”
The two companies have also signed an agreement with the owners of
Tas’helat Marketing Company (TMC) and Sahel Transport Company (STC) to
acquire TMC and STC, thereby jointly acquiring their existing network of
270 service stations and their fuel tanker fleet. Saudi Aramco and Total
plan to modernize this network and build high-quality service stations
at selected locations.
This operation is subject to prior approval of the competent
administrative authorities.
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels,
natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are
committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and
accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130
countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
About Saudi Aramco
Saudi Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are
driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing
approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to
developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to
creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more
dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote
stability and long-term growth around the world. www.saudiaramco.com
