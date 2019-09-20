Log in
Saudi Aramco confident full output from Khurais to resume by end of September

09/20/2019 | 06:50am EDT

KHURAIS, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is confident full production will resume by the end of September from Khurais, one of two oil sites attacked about a week ago, a company executive said on Friday.

Aramco was shipping equipment from the United States and Europe to rebuild the damaged facilities, Fahad Abdulkarim, Aramco's general manager for the southern area oil operation, told reporters on a tour organised by the state company.

Reuters reporters were shown repair work under way, with cranes erected around two burnt-out stabilisation columns, which form part of oil-gas separation units, and melted pipes.

"We are working 24/7," Abdulkarim said.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Stephen Khalin; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.14% 64.92 Delayed Quote.25.71%
WTI -0.09% 58.73 Delayed Quote.36.21%
