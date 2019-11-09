Saudi Aramco confirms to sell 0.5% to retail investors, lockup period for government

The over 600-page prospectus did not include details of how much of the company would be floated or any commitments from anchor investors.

Aramco fired the starting gun on the initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 3 after a series of false starts. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to raise billions of dollars to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil by investing in non-energy industries.

