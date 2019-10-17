Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco delays planned IPO - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 02:40pm EDT
A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

(Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has delayed the planned launch of its initial public offering (IPO), the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The world's largest oil firm was to announce plans next week to float a 1% to 2% stake on the kingdom's Tadawul market before a possible international listing, according to Reuters.

Saudi Aramco wanted to wait until it could provide clarity on its most recent quarterly earnings following attacks on Saudi infrastructure last month that temporarily halved production, the FT reported https://www.ft.com/content/b34d35c8-f106-11e9-ad1e-4367d8281195.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside regular working hours.

The IPO announcement has been "delayed but not been pulled", the newspaper said, citing one of the sources. The listing has been delayed by "weeks", it added, citing another source.

Aramco's Riyadh listing is the first step towards an eventual sale of up to 5%, sources have told Reuters.

The prospect of the world's largest oil company selling a piece of itself has had Wall Street on tenterhooks since Crown Prince Mohammed first flagged it three years ago.

Initial hopes for a blockbuster international listing of around 5% were dashed when the share sale was halted last year amid debate over where to list Aramco's shares overseas.

Saudi investors see the IPO as a chance to own part of the kingdom's crown jewel and an opportunity to show patriotism after the attack.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pTubular Solenoids from Johnson Electric are the Secret Ingredient to High-Tech Assemblies and Smart Devices
SE
02:49pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Remodelers' Confidence Holds Steady in Third Quarter
PU
02:45pBrexit deal faces big hurdle, but is right way forward - Javid
RE
02:44pIMF sees some easing of U.S.-China tensions, urges reforms of global trade system
RE
02:44pPence Says Turkey Will Pause Military Operations in Syria -- Update
DJ
02:43pSaudi Aramco delays planned IPO
RE
02:42pManufacturing Sputters as Broader U.S. Economy Slows --3rd Update
DJ
02:40pSaudi Aramco delays planned IPO - FT
RE
02:39pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : National Mining Association Applauds Senate Vote Defeating Attack on ACE Rule
PU
02:39pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : Leaders in Mine Safety, Environmental Stewardship and Technology Honored by NMA and Federal Agencies
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group