Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco delays planned IPO until after earnings update - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:50pm EDT
A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has delayed the planned launch of its initial public offering in hopes that pending third-quarter results will bolster investor confidence in the world's largest oil firm, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Aramco had been expected to announce plans next week to float a 1% to 2% stake on the kingdom's Tadawul market, in what could have been one of the largest ever public offerings, worth upwards of $20 billion (15.6 billion pounds).

However, after a Sept. 14 attack on its Abqaiq and Khurais plants temporarily knocked out half its crude output, the world's top exporter wants to reassure investors by first presenting results covering the period, the two sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is not public.

"They want to do all that they can to hit the valuation target. Solid results after the attack will put them in a stronger position," said one of the sources.

The second source confirmed the offering had been postponed, and there was currently no new date set for the listing. Neither source knew when third quarter results were likely to come out.

The news comes after Reuters, citing sources familiar with the IPO, reported on Sept. 24 that the offering was unlikely to happen this year in light of the attacks.

The Financial Times, which initially reported the IPO delay on Thursday, cited a source as saying the listing was delayed by "weeks".

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside regular working hours.

The prospect of Aramco selling a piece of itself has had Wall Street on tenterhooks since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first flagged it three years ago.

However, his desired $2 trillion valuation has always been questioned by some financiers and industry experts who note that countries have been accelerating efforts to shift away from fossil fuels to curb global warming, putting oil prices under pressure and undermining producers' equity value.

Then came the September attack, which initially knocked out 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of production, or more than 5% of global oil supply.

Aramco executives have insisted since the attack that it would have no impact on its plans to list the company. The full restoration of oil output as declared by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Oct. 3 - at a faster clip than expected - was seen boosting the company's image.

"The official line was that the Q3 results were very good, so they want to update the analysts and market the IPO after the Q3 numbers," the second source said.

Aramco halted plans for a blockbuster international listing of around 5% last year amid debate over where to list overseas, but talks resumed this summer.

They were given impetus by the appointment of Yasir al-Rumayyan, a close ally of Prince Mohammed and former investment banker, as chairman of Aramco. A host of banks were given roles to arrange the listing.

Saudi investors see the IPO as a chance to own part of the kingdom's crown jewel and an opportunity to show patriotism after the attack.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai and Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; Additional Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Writing by David French in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Marwa Rashad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pMorgan Stanley executives offer cautious outlook after profit beat
RE
05:53pNTSB to determine probable cause of fatal Uber self-driving crash
RE
05:50pSaudi Aramco delays planned IPO until after earnings update - sources
RE
05:47pTIMELINE : UAW wrings higher pay from GM in deal to end strike, agrees to plant closings
RE
05:47pUAW deal with GM to end strike includes pay raises, but three plants would close
RE
05:45pSAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE : sources
RE
05:39pCWA COMMUNICATIONS WORKERS OF AMERICA : Governor Newsom Makes Wrong Call By Vetoing California's Anti-Offshoring Call Center Bill
PU
05:33pBrexit plan has 'decent chance' in key vote on Saturday - Javid
RE
05:29pUN UNITED NATIONS : Delegates Call for Multilateralism, Closing Digital Divide to Spur Economic Growth, as Second Committee Debates Globalization, Interdependence
PU
05:29pU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION : .S. Travel Praises China Trade Progress
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
4U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group