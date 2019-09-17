Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco pursues IPO planning despite attack damage doubts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama

RIYADH/LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is pressing ahead with its listing plans this week, although some investors and analysts doubt it can now meet its timeline as it has not said when oil output will be restored after attacks on its facilities.

Reuters has reported it could take months for Aramco, the world's biggest oil firm, to restore output after Saturday's attacks, which cut production by 5.7 million barrels per day, some 5% of world oil supply. The state-owned oil group will meet local Saudi banks to discuss the initial public offering (IPO) plans, but bankers at international lenders working on the IPO told Reuters there had been no communication from Aramco's management on any delay.

Aramco, which did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, is continuing to prepare for a local IPO, which the sources said may happen as early as November.

Reuters has reported that Aramco plans to sell 1% this year, in a potential $20 billion deal, and another 1% in 2020 in Riyadh ahead of an international sale.

Three sources close to the deal said meetings scheduled this week with Saudi banks to discuss the underwriting work they will do in the offering are still scheduled to take place.

But other sources, including bankers and investors, said while work would continue, the attacks would have an impact.

"The train has left the station. But it's a pretty major event and a lot will depend on how quickly the damage will be repaired," one banker said.

The Aramco IPO is a pillar of an ambitious economic diversification drive by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has put the firm's valuation at $2 trillion. The domestic flotation is the first step of a targeted 5% sale.

"It would seem logical that Aramco's IPO will be delayed while the damage is assessed but beyond this we would expect that the risk premium that investors will require should the IPO go ahead will now be higher," said Piers Hillier, chief investment officer at Royal London Asset Management. Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, recently accelerated plans for the IPO, naming a new chairman for Aramco and mandating 9 banks in top roles.

A separate source with knowledge of the deal said Aramco has already carved up the different tasks for banks such as determining valuations, organising roadshows and focusing on certain geographic areas.

"The banks continue to work on it until they are told otherwise. The sense is that they want it done as quick as they can," the source said.

ARAMCO VULNERABILITY

An Aramco pre-IPO meeting with analysts, both local and international, is scheduled for next week at Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran, two sources, said, with one adding that the meeting would still go ahead as planned despite the attack.

Even before the attack, Aramco was looking to place part of the offering to wealthy Saudi individuals to ensure demand, two other sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

However, some analysts and investors said the strikes could pose a major setback to the Aramco offering.

Oil prices surged over supply concerns and the threat of a military response to the assault on the heartland of the Saudi oil industry, which U.S. officials blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies. Dollar-denominated bonds issued by the Saudi government and Aramco hit multi-week lows on Monday, but rebounded on Tuesday.

"Even if Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities are quickly restored, the weekend’s attacks will raise concerns of potential geopolitical risk and the level of premia required," said Monica Malik, Chief Economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, in a research note.

"The developments also have significance ahead of the planned part-IPO of Aramco, highlighting the potential vulnerability of its key infrastructure and raising questions over the appropriate level of risk to be factored in the valuation."

Banks including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have been appointed to coordinate the deal, which has already faced repeated delays and is crucial for Prince Mohammed's plans to diversify the Saudi economy in an era of low oil prices.

(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar, Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai; Stephen Kalin in Riyadh; Simon Jessop in London; David French in New York; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and Alexander Smith)

By Marwa Rashad and Tom Arnold
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK PJSC -0.47% 8.42 End-of-day quote.0.98%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -1.22% 217.22 Delayed Quote.30.03%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.89% 119.16 Delayed Quote.23.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 67.87 Delayed Quote.11.63%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.91% 44.75 Delayed Quote.12.86%
WTI -0.27% 61.75 Delayed Quote.21.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aSMARTER BUSINESS FUNDS : Introducing The Free Small Business Marketing Program
SE
07:25aEuro zone's 140 billion-euro interest windfall could allow spending boost
RE
07:25aGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Announces Board Changes
AQ
07:24aOil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus
RE
07:23aOxycontin maker Purdue begins bankruptcy in push to settle opioid lawsuits
RE
07:22aTSX futures down on lower crude prices
RE
07:21aApple awards iPhone supplier Corning $250 million from U.S. manufacturing fund
RE
07:18aSize matters. Big U.S. farms get even bigger amid China trade war
RE
07:17aFACEBOOK : ECB's Villeroy tells Facebook that Libra faces tough scrutiny
RE
07:17aGreen QE would seriously distort markets - ECB's Villeroy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Apple says 13 billion euro EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5STOXX 600 : Oil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group