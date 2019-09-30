Log in
Saudi Aramco restored full oil capacity to pre-attack level: trading unit chief

09/30/2019 | 12:33pm EDT
Workers are seen at the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has restored full oil capacity to the level before attacks on its oil facilities on Sept. 14, the chief executive officer of its trading arm Ibrahim Al-Buainain said on Monday.

Capacity was restored on Sept. 25, he told a conference in the United Arab Emirates' city of Fujairah. He added that oil production was restored to its "target" level.

The attacks targeted the Abqaiq and the Khurais plants, causing a spike in oil prices, fires and damage that halved the crude output of the world's top oil exporter, by shutting down 5.7 million bpd of production.

Saudi Arabia has managed to maintain supplies to customers at levels before the attacks by drawing from its huge oil inventories and offering other crude grades from other fields, Saudi officials said.

Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attacks but a U.S. official said they originated from southwestern Iran and Riyadh blamed Tehran. Iran, which support the Houthis in Yemen's war, has denied any involvement in the attacks.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Grant McCool)
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.98% 60.14 Delayed Quote.15.51%
WTI -1.68% 55.12 Delayed Quote.24.91%
