Saudi Aramco restored full oil capacity to pre-attack level: trading unit chief

Capacity was restored on Sept. 25, he told a conference in the United Arab Emirates' city of Fujairah. He added that oil production was restored to its "target" level.

The attacks targeted the Abqaiq and the Khurais plants, causing a spike in oil prices, fires and damage that halved the crude output of the world's top oil exporter, by shutting down 5.7 million bpd of production.

Saudi Arabia has managed to maintain supplies to customers at levels before the attacks by drawing from its huge oil inventories and offering other crude grades from other fields, Saudi officials said.

Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attacks but a U.S. official said they originated from southwestern Iran and Riyadh blamed Tehran. Iran, which support the Houthis in Yemen's war, has denied any involvement in the attacks.

