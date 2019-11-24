Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco's CEO met Kuwait sovereign fund to discuss IPO - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 04:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: Yasser al-Rumayyan, Saudi Aramco's chairman, speaks during a news conference in Dhahran

Saudi Aramco's top executives have met officials of Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund to convince them to invest in the oil giant's initial public offering (IPO), which could raise as much as $25.6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

The meeting, which was led by Aramco's Chief Executive Amin Nasser, took place weeks ago, the source said, confirming an earlier report on Sunday in the Kuwaiti newspaper Alrai.

The Kuwaiti newspaper said the Kuwait Investment Authority's (KIA) decision to participate in the deal or not will depend on a "study" of the IPO.

Aramco and KIA did not immediately respond to separate Reuters requests for comment.

In late October, KIA's managing director Farouk Bastaki had said Aramco had not approached the fund then, but KIA would look at the IPO like any other investment.

Aramco has struggled to attract a major cornerstone or anchor investor for its IPO, which could be potentially the world's biggest.

Talks have taken place with sovereign investors including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Singapore's GIC and other funds, sources have told Reuters.

The company has also cancelled marketing roadshows for its listing outside of the Gulf because of the lack of interest from foreign institutional investors.

Aramco plans to sell 1.5% of the company, giving it a potential market value of between $1.6 trillion and $1.7 trillion. The deal is the centrepiece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans to diversify the Saudi economy away from its reliance on oil.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Emellia Sithole-Matarise)

Stocks treated in this article : The Place Holdings Limited, Major Holdings Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.94% 0.066 End-of-day quote.1.54%
THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.02 End-of-day quote.-35.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aSaudi Aramco's CEO met Kuwait sovereign fund to discuss IPO - source
RE
04:18aJavid promises 'very detailed costings' of Conservative manifesto
RE
04:17aSaudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
RE
03:08aSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : Within the initiatives of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council.. Inauguration the first Saudi and UAE Banks Conference to discuss challenges and opportunities of the banking sector
PU
11/23Still hope for U.S.-China deal this year - U.S. official
RE
11/23CANADA'S USE OF HUAWEI 5G WOULD HAMPER ITS ACCESS TO U.S. INTELLIGENCE : U.S. official
RE
11/23Trump says administration to take 'good look' at Hong Kong rights bill
RE
11/23PRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev
PU
11/23LAKSHMI MITTAL : Italy to restart talks with ArcelorMittal over ailing Ilva steel plant
RE
11/23GFO GRAIN FARMERS OF ONTARIO : Grain Farmers of Ontario Looks to Canadian Government for Equal Support During Propane Issues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Proposes Unusual Dual-Plane Trajectories to Cut Airliner Emissions
2Saudi Aramco's CEO met Kuwait sovereign fund to discuss IPO - source
3Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
4Mountain America's Free Adoption Event Saves Over 160 Pets at the Humane Society of Utah
5PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. : PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Receiving a Lawsuit and a Motion for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group