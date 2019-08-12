Log in
Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12% to $47 billion

08/12/2019 | 02:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.

By comparison, Apple Inc, the world's most profitable listed company, made $31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year.

Aramco said total revenues including other income related to sales were at $163.88 billion in the first half of this year, down from $167.68 billion a year earlier, on lower oil prices and reduced production.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Susan Fenton)
