Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12% to $47 billion

By comparison, Apple Inc, the world's most profitable listed company, made $31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year.

Aramco said total revenues including other income related to sales were at $163.88 billion in the first half of this year, down from $167.68 billion a year earlier, on lower oil prices and reduced production.

