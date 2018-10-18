Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco says to invest in refinery-petrochemical project in east China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 05:42am CEST
The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran

ZHOUSHAN, China (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco plans to ink an agreement later on Thursday to take a stake in a refinery-petrochemical project in eastern China, a senior official said on Thursday.

"We will have a signing ceremony later today with the Zhejiang government to invest in the Zhejiang refinery-petrochemical project," Aramco's Senior Vice President of Downstream, Abdulaziz al-Judaimi told an industry event.

Last month, Saudi Aramco signed a long-term deal with the project's operator Zhejiang Rongsheng to supply crude oil.

Zhejiang Petrochemical, 51 percent owned by textile giant Rongsheng Holding Group, plans to start its 400,000-barrels-per-day refinery-petrochemical project in eastern China in late 2018.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48aU.S. oil edges up after 3 percent drop on big stock build
RE
06:46aU.S. oil edges up after three percent drop on big stock build
RE
06:45aU.S. oil edges up after three percent drop on big stock build
RE
06:34aDollar firmer on Fed minutes, Aussie gains on strong jobs data
RE
06:24aSoutheast Asian markets fall after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:04aTrade off - China soybean imports set for biggest drop in 12 years amid tariff conflict
RE
05:42aSaudi Aramco says to invest in refinery-petrochemical project in east China
RE
05:19aFashion company Nine West files amended bankruptcy plan
RE
05:18aVNPT VIETNAM POST AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS : continues to be the main sponsor for Vietnam Talent Awards 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3ALUMINA LIMITED : ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
4At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
5HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Story on Zhoushan in talks with Exxon Mobil on ethylene pl..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.