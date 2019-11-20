Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco to meet investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:46am EST
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq

Saudi Aramco plans meetings with investors in Dubai next week, sources said, in which it is seeking to raise up to $25.6 billion in the world's biggest share sale.

The state oil giant and its advisors are hosting meetings at Dubai's Ritz Carlton Hotel at the Dubai International Financial Centre on Nov. 24, said an investor who has seen the invitation.

Aramco also plans to meet investors in Abu Dhabi the day after, according to a second source at an investment firm.

Aramco could not be immediately reached for a comment.

The company this week cancelled roadshows in New York and London after it decided to not directly sell shares to investors in developed markets and go with a largely domestic-focused offering instead.

Saudi Aramco on Sunday set an indicative price for the deal, valuing the company at up to $1.7 trillion (£1 trillion), below the $2 trillion sought by Saudi's crown prince but putting it in the running to become the world's biggest IPO.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh and Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai; editing by David Evans)

By Marwa Rashad and Stanley Carvalho

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, Share Plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.86% 61.24 Delayed Quote.16.92%
SHARE PLC -0.41% 30.375 Delayed Quote.34.07%
WTI 0.52% 55.58 Delayed Quote.25.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:57aOil prices rise on Middle East tensions but trade tensions weigh
RE
07:57aDeutsche Telekom to phase out Huawei technology within two years - Wirtschaftswoche
RE
07:55aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:55aASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS : Coming into effect of amendments to the terms and conditions of convertible bonds issued to a connected person under specific mandate
PU
07:55aBLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:54aLowe's calms nerves with profit forecast raise after Home Depot sales warning
RE
07:54aDollar gains as trade tensions fuel demand; Fed minutes due
RE
07:52aPutin says Russian oil output is up despite global deal curbs
RE
07:51aSaudi king says oil policy aimed at promoting market stability
RE
07:50aPRX : PROSUS N.V - Statement Regarding Takeaway.Com N.V. Offer Document
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..
5EUROSTOXX : Trade friction, oil drive European shares to worst day in six weeks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group