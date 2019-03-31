Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi Aramco world's biggest oil producer in 2018: Fitch Ratings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 11:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco was by far the world's biggest oil producer ahead of regional peers like Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and listed oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, Total and BP, ratings agency Fitch said on Monday.

"Saudi Aramco is the largest oil producer globally by volume... In 2018 its liquids production and its total hydrocarbon production averaged 11.6 million and 13.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, respectively, well ahead of the upstream output of global and regional integrated producers such as ADNOC, Shell, Total and BP," Fitch said.

Fitch said state-owned Aramco "is less integrated into natural gas and downstream than some of its international peers, such as Shell and Total, which makes it more exposed to oil prices although this is mitigated by low cost of production, its downstream expansion strategy and, the acquisition of SABIC."

Saudi Aramco last week said it would buy a 70 percent stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) from the kingdom's wealth fund for $69.1 billion in one of the biggest deals in the global chemical industry.

The rating agency said it put Saudi Aramco's "standalone credit profile (at) 'AA+'", adding that this "rating is capped by that of Saudi Arabia in view of strong linkage between the state and the sovereign."

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Darren Schuettler)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:53pSamsung C&T, Samsung Electronics almost double cost of finishing new chip line
RE
11:51pChina's factory activity picks up slightly, but Asia broadly weak
RE
11:47pWORLD BANK : Philippines to Sustain Strong Growth amidst Local and Global Uncertainties
PU
11:45pYuan, Australian dollar lifted by upbeat China factory surveys
RE
11:41pRakuten says to book $990 million gain on Lyft investment
RE
11:33pChina to build 6-8 reactors a year to meet 2030 goals - executive
RE
11:17pJapan's business confidence hits two-year low as trade war stings
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:12pJapan's business confidence hits two-year low as trade war stings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/3/2019
3SUPER RETAIL GROUP LTD : SUPER RETAIL : Change of Directors Interest Notice
4ASALEO CARE LTD : ASALEO CARE : Completion of sale of Australian Consumer Tissue Business
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announcement of Valuation Gain on Investment Securities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About