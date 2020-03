"As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges to healthcare systems and the global economy, we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts towards a global response," the king said on Twitter.

The kingdom, which holds the G20 presidency this year, will host G20 leaders by video-conference on Thursday amid criticism that the group has been slow to respond to the global crisis.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler)