Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saudi Pallet Manufacturing Company Signs a $90 Million Memo of Understanding for Paxxal Plastic Pallet Production and Logistics Partnership with Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 11:06am EST

Saudi Pallet Manufacturing Company (SPMC), a multi-use plastic pallet manufacturer utilizing Paxxal Inc.’s proprietary plastic pallet technology and design, has signed a $90 Million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SABIC (Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Corporation). Under the MoU, SPMC will partner with SABIC to manufacture Paxxal pallets for export and develop supply chain initiatives for the local market.

The document was signed during the launch event of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) held January 28th, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Under the auspices of His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, NIDLP is the Kingdom’s largest and most impactful Saudi Vision 2030 Realization Program, which will transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub. The cooperation agreement between SPMC and SABIC exemplifies the joint partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s public and private sectors to utilize locally sourced technology, increase local employment, utilize local resources (such as SABIC’s plastic), increase local GDP and much more.

Omar Shawaf, Chairman of SPMC, and Ben Stoller, CEO of Paxxal, were in attendance to sign the agreement. The MoU comes as a result of SABIC’s strategic initiatives to develop the localization of goods and services and enhance Saudi capabilities to meet the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

“We are proud to sign this MoU with SABIC and we highly appreciate SABIC’s efforts and vision to partner with a locally sourced technology company,” says Shawaf.

Stoller adds; “SPMC and Paxxal are honored to build on our partnership with SABIC which will enhance the local capabilities and develop the Saudi workforce, clearly reflecting the objectives of the country Vision 2030 initiative.”

About Paxxal

Paxxal is a platform company that specializes in logistics related products and services in the supply chain sector. By leveraging our expertise, proprietary materials and manufacturing processes we are able to provide sustainable competitive advantages and deliver total supply chain transformation. Our portfolio consists of three main divisions Industries, Logistics and Analytics. More information on Paxxal is available at www.paxxal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33aCOMCAST : Madison Reed Raises $51 Million in Series D Financing
DJ
11:33aEversheds Sutherland (US) deploys HighQ's collaboration software to provide attorneys, clients with industry-leading tech tools
GL
11:32aVisionGate Announces Lung Cancer Prevention Trial Progress
GL
11:31aCorning Inc. Up Nearly 10% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
11:31aLENDINGTREE : Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Oklahoma City are the Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers
PR
11:31aALPHABET : Motorists Can Now Access Waze App Directions in New York Tunnels
DJ
11:30aTECH DATA : partners with Citrus to add state-of-the-art digital advertising system to InTouch online sales platform
AQ
11:30aBYGGHEMMA FIRST : Group consolidates position in Norway through acquisition of the online store VVSKupp (Designkupp AS)
AQ
11:29aALTERNATE HEALTH : Announces Private Placement
AQ
11:29a3M warns of slowdown in China, trims sales forecast
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : 4Q Net Profit Fell Amid Market Volatility

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.