Saudi Pallet Manufacturing Company Signs a $90 Million Memo of Understanding for Paxxal Plastic Pallet Production and Logistics Partnership with Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Saudi Pallet Manufacturing Company (SPMC), a multi-use plastic pallet
manufacturer utilizing Paxxal Inc.’s proprietary plastic pallet
technology and design, has signed a $90 Million Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) with SABIC (Saudi Arabian Basic Industries
Corporation). Under the MoU, SPMC will partner with SABIC to manufacture
Paxxal pallets for export and develop supply chain initiatives for the
local market.
The document was signed during the launch event of the National
Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) held January 28th,
2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Under the auspices of His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince of Saudi
Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, NIDLP is the
Kingdom’s largest and most impactful Saudi Vision 2030 Realization
Program, which will transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial
powerhouse and a global logistics hub. The cooperation agreement between
SPMC and SABIC exemplifies the joint partnership between the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia’s public and private sectors to utilize locally sourced
technology, increase local employment, utilize local resources (such as
SABIC’s plastic), increase local GDP and much more.
Omar Shawaf, Chairman of SPMC, and Ben Stoller, CEO of Paxxal, were in
attendance to sign the agreement. The MoU comes as a result of SABIC’s
strategic initiatives to develop the localization of goods and services
and enhance Saudi capabilities to meet the objectives of Saudi Vision
2030.
“We are proud to sign this MoU with SABIC and we highly appreciate
SABIC’s efforts and vision to partner with a locally sourced technology
company,” says Shawaf.
Stoller adds; “SPMC and Paxxal are honored to build on our partnership
with SABIC which will enhance the local capabilities and develop the
Saudi workforce, clearly reflecting the objectives of the country Vision
2030 initiative.”
About Paxxal
Paxxal is a platform company that specializes in logistics related
products and services in the supply chain sector. By leveraging our
expertise, proprietary materials and manufacturing processes we are able
to provide sustainable competitive advantages and deliver total supply
chain transformation. Our portfolio consists of three main divisions
Industries, Logistics and Analytics. More information on Paxxal is
available at www.paxxal.com.
