Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi, Russia reach deal on oil cuts, raising pressure on laggards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 07:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture

OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia have agreed a preliminary deal to extend existing record oil production cuts by one month while raising pressure on countries with poor compliance to deepen their output cuts, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

"Any agreement on extending the cuts is conditional on countries who have not fully complied in May deepening their cuts in upcoming months to offset their overproduction," one OPEC source said.

OPEC+ agreed last month to cut output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day, or about 10% of global output, in May and June to lift prices battered by plunging demand linked to lockdown measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Rather than easing output cuts in July, OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, were discussing keeping those cuts beyond June.

The group also considered holding an online meeting on June 4 to discuss output policy, after Algeria, which holds the presidency of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, proposed bringing forward a meeting planned for June 9-10.

The OPEC source said that an earlier meeting on June 4 is also conditional on compliance and that the discussions now are about implementing criteria for those countries who have not fully complied with the oil cuts and how they can compensate for overproducing in the coming months.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Olesya Astakhova, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.41% 38.82 Delayed Quote.-41.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.29% 68.772 Delayed Quote.11.30%
WTI -2.95% 36.108 Delayed Quote.-42.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56aChina drives global oil demand recovery out of coronavirus collapse
RE
07:55aGlobal shares hit three-month highs on economic recovery hopes
RE
07:53aGulf OPEC members not planning additional voluntary oil cuts beyond June - sources
RE
07:51aSaudi, Russia reach deal on oil cuts, raising pressure on laggards
RE
07:50aSoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of color'
RE
07:48aUK economy still shrinking but pace of decline eases - PMI
RE
07:45aTSX futures higher ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision
RE
07:41aBank of England tells banks to be ready for no-deal Brexit
RE
07:36aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : Additional Loan and Cashflow Support for Landlords and Businesses Affected by COVID-19
PU
07:35aConnecting with Customers in a COVID World
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders
4RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Raised to Buy by Goldman Sachs
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group