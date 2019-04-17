Saudi Telecom SJSC : 18 international companies participate in the largest ICT event in the Kingdom in preparation for 5G

Apr 17, 2019

18 international companies participate in the largest ICT event in the Kingdom in preparation for 5G

The Future Digitalization Expo(FUDEX 2019) was launched in Riyadh today at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, and was organized by STC in collaboration with 18 major international companies in the ICT industry.

His Highness Prince Mohammad Bin Khalid Abdullah Al Faisal, STC Group Board Chairman, as well as His Excellency Haitham Al-Oahali, the Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology opened the exhibition which is considered one of the largest ICT events in the Kingdom. During the event, a number of leading experts and researchers gave presentations in 16 workshops on the future of digital technologies and their impact on customers and investment trends in this sector, as well as their impact on other sectors.

The exhibition included discussions and specialized workshops on topics such as the latest digital products and services, applications of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, data analysis, cybersecurity, and applications of the Internet of Things.

STC announced last March that it had successfully made a call using a smartphone equipped with fifth-generation technology. STC is the first mobile operator in the Middle East to achieve this and it is also among the first operators worldwide, thanks to the support of the strategic partners. This comes as a continuation of STC's success in launching the first live 5G network in the MENA region in May 2018 after leading the fifth generation network testing, which started in 2017. This progress towards the development of 5G technology will allow people to benefit from the many services and capabilities this new network can offer once 5G mobile phones hit the markets worldwide.