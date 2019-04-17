Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saudi Telecom SJSC : 18 international companies participate in the largest ICT event in the Kingdom in preparation for 5G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 01:43am EDT

Apr 17, 2019

18 international companies participate in the largest ICT event in the Kingdom in preparation for 5G

The Future Digitalization Expo(FUDEX 2019) was launched in Riyadh today at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, and was organized by STC in collaboration with 18 major international companies in the ICT industry.
His Highness Prince Mohammad Bin Khalid Abdullah Al Faisal, STC Group Board Chairman, as well as His Excellency Haitham Al-Oahali, the Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology opened the exhibition which is considered one of the largest ICT events in the Kingdom. During the event, a number of leading experts and researchers gave presentations in 16 workshops on the future of digital technologies and their impact on customers and investment trends in this sector, as well as their impact on other sectors.
The exhibition included discussions and specialized workshops on topics such as the latest digital products and services, applications of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, data analysis, cybersecurity, and applications of the Internet of Things.
STC announced last March that it had successfully made a call using a smartphone equipped with fifth-generation technology. STC is the first mobile operator in the Middle East to achieve this and it is also among the first operators worldwide, thanks to the support of the strategic partners. This comes as a continuation of STC's success in launching the first live 5G network in the MENA region in May 2018 after leading the fifth generation network testing, which started in 2017. This progress towards the development of 5G technology will allow people to benefit from the many services and capabilities this new network can offer once 5G mobile phones hit the markets worldwide.

Disclaimer

Saudi Telecom Company SJSC published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 05:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aCITYCON OYJ : to repurchase its own shares and to issue shares for the implementation of share based incentive programmes
AQ
02:05aPOLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC : Polymetal becomes first foreign issuer to list on the Astana International Exchange
EQ
02:02aDANONE : Food group Danone keeps goals despite weaker first-quarter sales
RE
02:02aSPORTAMORE PUBL : updates the financial goals
AQ
02:02aQLIRO PUBL : Interim report for 1 January - 31 March 2019
AQ
02:02aSCIBASE PUBL : New study opens up new applications for SciBase's product Nevisense
AQ
02:02aBOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : acquires EUR 75 million dredging contracts in Indonesia
AQ
02:02aHANSA BIOPHARMA : Notice to Annual General Meeting in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)
AQ
02:02aSWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi™ launches Liberate Life™, a vision of living life beyond haemophilia, on World Haemophilia Day
AQ
02:02aCHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Qualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple
3Tech for Good - Aruna Wins Alipay-NUS Enterprise Social Innovation Challenge for Using Digital Technology t..
4ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson reports first quarter results 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About