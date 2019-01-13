Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saudi Telecom SJSC : STC Announces New Appointments of a Number of Saudi Senior Executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 06:19am EST

Jan 13, 2019

STC Announces New Appointments of a Number of Saudi Senior Executives

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has announced new appointments of a number of Saudi senior executives, including the appointment of Eng. Haithem Bin Mohammed Al Faraj as senior VP - Technology & Operations, Eng. Alayan Bin Mohammed Al Wateed as senior VP - Customer Unit, Eng. Badr Bin Abdullah Al Lahib as VP - Operation Sector in the Technology and Operations Unit, Eng. Abdullah Bin Mohsen Al Owaini as VP - Applications sector in the Technology and Operations Unit and Eng. Riyad Bهn Hamdan Al Enzi as VP - Customer Care sector in the Customer Unit.
STC CEO, Eng. Nasser Bin Suleiman Al Nasser explained that STC is committed to empowering Saudi cadres based on their qualifications and expertise and to appointing young Saudi qualified employees in leadership positions, in order to enhance the performance of the STC Group in line with its pivotal role in enabling the digital transformation in the Kingdom to the public and private sectors in accordance with Vision 2030. Al Nasser continues: 'This also comes in line with STC 'Dare' strategy to lead the transformation and development in new paths, especially with the rapid changes in the global ICT sector'.

Disclaimer

Saudi Telecom Company SJSC published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 11:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:28aNATIONAL SECURITY : Iranian parl. delegation departs for Syria
AQ
07:26aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : AC Milan team arrives in Jeddah to prepare for Italian Super Cup
AQ
07:25aVOLKSWAGEN : could face recall of more cars over emissions - report
RE
07:25aWESTERN PACIFIC TRUST : Chinese military aircraft conducts exercise near Taiwan
AQ
07:24aPANASONIC EL WORKS : to Exhibit Integrated Digital Supply Chain Technology Solutions at NRF 2019 Tradeshow in New York
PU
07:21aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : government borrowings set to soar in 2019
AQ
07:15aViacom Weighs Majority Stake Sale of China Operations
DJ
07:01aBrechbill Chiropractic now offers Multi Radiance Medical laser therapy for opioid-free pain management
GL
07:01aTHEATRO : and Honeywell Announce a New Partnership to Develop Enterprise Wide Mobile SaaS Solutions to Empower the In-Store Workforce
BU
06:54aCOLOUR LIFE SERVICES : Voluntary announcement increase in shareholding by a substantial shareholder
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi energy minister says oil market on 'right track'
2ENI : ENI : Italy Treasury minister sees stagnation rather than recession
3EMAAR PROPERTIES PJSC : EMAAR PROPERTIES : launches new project in Dubai Creek Harbour
4JD.COM : JD COM : Apple cuts prices in China
5PUERTOS Y LOGISTICA SA : PUERTOS Y LOGISTICA : DP World signs acquisition agreement for Chile port operator

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.