Saudi Telecom SJSC : STC Announces New Appointments of a Number of Saudi Senior Executives

Jan 13, 2019

STC Announces New Appointments of a Number of Saudi Senior Executives

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has announced new appointments of a number of Saudi senior executives, including the appointment of Eng. Haithem Bin Mohammed Al Faraj as senior VP - Technology & Operations, Eng. Alayan Bin Mohammed Al Wateed as senior VP - Customer Unit, Eng. Badr Bin Abdullah Al Lahib as VP - Operation Sector in the Technology and Operations Unit, Eng. Abdullah Bin Mohsen Al Owaini as VP - Applications sector in the Technology and Operations Unit and Eng. Riyad Bهn Hamdan Al Enzi as VP - Customer Care sector in the Customer Unit.

STC CEO, Eng. Nasser Bin Suleiman Al Nasser explained that STC is committed to empowering Saudi cadres based on their qualifications and expertise and to appointing young Saudi qualified employees in leadership positions, in order to enhance the performance of the STC Group in line with its pivotal role in enabling the digital transformation in the Kingdom to the public and private sectors in accordance with Vision 2030. Al Nasser continues: 'This also comes in line with STC 'Dare' strategy to lead the transformation and development in new paths, especially with the rapid changes in the global ICT sector'.