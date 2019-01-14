Saudi Telecom SJSC : STC unveils new packages controlling the monthly bill

Jan 14, 2019

STC unveils new packages controlling the monthly bill

STC has unveiled the 'New Postpaid Package' (Postpaid 2 - Postpaid 3 - Postpaid 4 - Postpaid 5). The new packages involve new features providing the customers with the opportunity to significantly control their monthly bills while enjoying the exclusive and multiple features.

The features include the family discount by 10% for the phone numbers relating to the customer, unlimited calls within STC network or other networks, as well as the mobile phones discount with 'Postpaid 5', and soft 'mobile installment purchase' for all packages without advance payment or interests. Special offers for 24-month contracts are currently available by 'Postpaid 3' package for the following mobile phones: Huawei Mate 20 128GB, Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB, and iPhone X 256 GB for 'Postpaid 4' with both mobiles iPhone Xs / Xs max. The international roaming is on top features of 'Postpaid 4' package and 'Postpaid 5' package in addition to free roaming minutes and free roaming data. STC packages also offer the free interactive TV service (Jawwy TV App) so that the customers can enjoy the various movies and TV series exclusively and watch TV channels 24 hours a day.