Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saudi Telecom SJSC : stc Group signs MoU to join the GSMA APAC IoT Partnership Programme for the first time MENA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

May 25, 2020

stc Group signs MoU to join the GSMA APAC IoT Partnership Programme for the first time MENA

stc Group has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the GSMA with the intent of joining the GSMA Asia Pacific (APAC) IoT Partnership Programme, one of the most extensive Internet of Things (IoT) communities worldwide. By signing this memo, stc Group becomes the first mobile network operator (MNO) region-wide to join the program.
The GSMA is an industry organization that globally represents the interests of mobile network operators and the broader ecosystem. The GSMA APAC IoT Partnership Programme brings together around 500 partners to coordinate efforts and discuss best practices on the development of IoT technologies.
Dimitris G. Lioulias, Strategy VP in stc, said: 'This partnership will reinforce stc Group's strategy of building a strong IoT ecosystem and provide our partners and customer with first-class IoT solutions. Bringing this program to our region will facilitate the sharing of best practices and leverage the collective capabilities for the benefit of our society'.
``With our operations in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait as well as all our Local Affiliates who operate in many areas and technology environments, we will be closely working with GSMA, all the members and partners for building a solid platform of collaboration around Digitalization, IoT, 5G and all the strategic Topics that enhance our positioning and Leadership within our respective countries said Faisal Aldughaither , stc Group Synergy GM``
'We welcome stc Group, the first MENA mobile network operator, to join our APAC IoT Partnership Programme,' said David Turkington, Head Of Technology GSMA Asia Pacific. 'Innovative IoT solutions have massive potential and promise to transform societies and economies. stc Group's leadership will strongly support IoT adoption across the region.'
stc Group, the region's principal digital enabler, is increasingly relying on frontier technologies, such as IoT, cloud computing and cybersecurity, to drive its business and sustain its social impact.
The GSMA APAC IoT Partnership Programme includes more than 36 mobile operators. The programme brings operators and their partners together, including developers, manufacturers and system integrators to share best practice, discuss challenges and progress updates on the development of IoT across the region. APAC has the largest IoT market in the world and is expected to reach 11 billion connections by 2025 and be worth $386 billion, according to GSMA Intelligence.
The APAC region is the fastest-growing IoT market in the world, accounting for approximately 40 per cent of the total global IoT spend in 2018. Global Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) or Mobile IoT network connections have also been driven primarily by the APAC region accounting for nearly 97 per cent of all NB-IoT connections according to ABI Research. Mobile IoT networks are being merged into 5G standards to support low latency, massive IoT and large bandwidth. Thirty-seven of the world's 119 Mobile IoT networks are also deployed in APAC, across 15 countries.

Disclaimer

Saudi Telecom Company SJSC published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 18:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pKERECIS : Educational Webinars Focus on Omega3 Rich Fish Skin for Wound Care
BU
03:31pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Product Approvals to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:28pBIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC : . Provides Update on Delay in Filing of Annual Financial Statements due to COVID-19 Related Delays
AQ
03:28pFORTIS : May 2020 Investor Marketing
PU
03:26pTRANSAT A T : takes note of the continuation of the European Commission's approval process for the transaction with Air Canada
AQ
03:16pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Duty-free Retailing Market 2020-2024 | High Growth Rate of Duty-Free Retailing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:05pDuncan Park Holdings Corporation Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
03:01pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2020-2024 | Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:58pIMPACT SILVER : Announces Q1 Financial & Production Results Earns EBITDA of $0.5 Million on $3.4 Million Revenue
PU
02:55pDGAP-WPÜG : Attainment of Control / Target company: VITA 34 AG; Bidder: AOC Health GmbH
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5SIXT SE : SIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group