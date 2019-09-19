Log in
Saudi ambassador to Germany says all options on the table against Iran - radio

09/19/2019 | 01:58am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Saudi ambassador to Germany said on Thursday all options were on the table in retaliation to attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities over the weekend that the kingdom has blamed on Iran.

Asked about the possibility of a military strike against Iran, he said: "Of course everything is on the table but you have to discuss that well," Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio.

"We're still working on where they were launched from but wherever they came from, Iran is certainly behind them as Iran built them and they could only be launched with Iranian help," he said.

Saudi Arabia displayed on Wednesday remnants of what it described as Iranian drones and cruise missiles used in an attack on the Saudi oil facilities, saying they were "undeniable" evidence of Iranian aggression.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 63.74 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 0.34% 58.34 Delayed Quote.21.48%
