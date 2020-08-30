Saudi bourse Tadawul officially launches derivatives market

RIYADH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Saudi Stock Exchange
(TADAWUL) launched the kingdom's first exchange-traded
derivatives market and clearing house on Sunday, as part of its
strategy to make its equity markets more attractive to foreign
investors.
Using Nasdaq technology, the Saudi Futures 30 (SF30) Index
Futures Contract is based on the MSCI Tadawul 30 (MT30), the
first exchange-traded derivatives product.
"This is a significant step in introducing sophisticated
market products and creating a trading environment that is
attractive to local as well as international investors," said
Tadawul CEO Khalid Alhussan.
In a separate statement it said Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia
has become a member of Tadawul with the right to conduct
brokerage services for derivatives trading and to deal as a
principal and as an agent for the new market launch.
Saudi authorities have introduced a raft of reforms to
attract overseas share buyers and issuers as part of efforts to
lure foreign capital and diversify the oil-dependent economy.
In 2019, the Saudi market joined the FTSE Emerging All Cap
Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, triggering more
foreign fund inflows.
In July, Tadawul officials said the bourse plans to launch
other derivatives-related products, such as options, and
complete the whole system by around the end of 2021 or the start
of 2022.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Hugh Lawson)