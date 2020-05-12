Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce production - SPA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

Saudi Arabia's cabinet has urged countries in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other producing nations, known as OPEC+ to adhere to reduced oil production rates and to further reduce them to contribute to restoring balance in global oil markets, state news agency (SPA) reported early on Wednesday.

The cabinet said the kingdom is committed to supporting the stability of global oil markets, according to the statement.

(Reporting By Raya Jalabi in London; Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:02pThe U.S. needs more fiscal help to fight coronavirus, Fed officials say
RE
07:00pMAY 13, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRICE : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities
PU
06:55pLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Strong multi-element anomalism returned from Moora
PU
06:50pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : House Democrats' Coronavirus Measure Provides Some Relief For Contractors, But Lacks Other Steps Needed To Help Construction
PU
06:40pSaudi cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce production - SPA
RE
06:25pWORLD BANK : New World Bank Project to Bolster Climate Action in South Asia
PU
06:23pResurgent Wall Street disconnected from reality on the ground
RE
06:12pStocks knocked down by virus resurgence fears
RE
06:07pUber approaches Grubhub with acquisition offer - sources
RE
06:07pU.S. auto workers return to assembly lines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
3Philanthropist to Host “California French Open” Tennis Event This Weekend From Private Estate i..
4Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Automat..
5TENNECO INC. : TENNECO : Announces New Chair of its Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group