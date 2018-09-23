Saudi energy minister - I do not influence oil prices

"I do not influence prices," Falih told reporters in Algiers ahead of a meeting of OPEC ministers and allies such as Russia to discuss the situation in oil markets.

Benchmark Brent oil reached $80 a barrel this month, prompting Trump to call again on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to lower prices.

"We protect the countries of the Middle East, they would not

be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push

for higher and higher oil prices! We will remember. The OPEC

monopoly must get prices down now!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Rania El Gamal and Olesya Astakhova, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)