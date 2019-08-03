Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi energy minister says he discussed oil markets with Russian counterpart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih discussed oil markets with his Russian counterpart and stressed that Saudi Arabia would continue to comply with production cuts until the end of Q1 2020, he said in a tweet on Saturday.

"We confirm that we will continue to hold such meetings and talks between our two countries to ensure further progress, partnership, investment development and mutual trade," Al-Falih added during the meeting.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 61.22 Delayed Quote.18.58%
WTI 1.43% 55.21 Delayed Quote.26.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29pSaudi energy minister says he discussed oil markets with Russian counterpart
RE
05:23pSaudi energy minister says he discussed oil markets with Russian counterpart
RE
04:51pU.S. court rules against Maduro bid to oust opposition-backed Citgo board
RE
04:51pU.S. court rules against Maduro bid to oust opposition-backed Citgo board
RE
03:11pU.S. Levies New Sanctions Against Russia for U.K. Spy Poisoning
DJ
02:20pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Announces Sanctions under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act
PU
09:51aTHE BORING COMPANY, DIAPERS, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : This Week's Top Financial Tweets - Week 31
09:35aTrump defends stance on China trade after new tariffs
RE
07:15aM.B.A. Students Have Billions in Federal Loans, Data Show
DJ
04:53aSouth African defence firm Denel expects state aid in third quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Insurance, economy, tariffs weigh on Berkshire Hathaway
2OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Do Activist Investors Target Female CEOs? -- WSJ
3ROSS STORES : ROSS STORES : Man gets federal prison for Ross Stores insider trading
4RENAULT : RENAULT : In Talks On Nissan
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : JPMORGAN IN POLE POSITION TO LEAD WEWORK IPO AFTER DEBT OFFERING: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group