Saudi energy minister says no need for extraordinary OPEC meeting before April

0
01/13/2019 | 02:24am EST

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday in Abu Dhabi he saw no need for an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries before April.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kim Coghill)

