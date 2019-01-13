Saudi energy minister says no need for extraordinary OPEC meeting before April

Log in
ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday in Abu Dhabi he saw no need for an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries before April.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kim Coghill)
