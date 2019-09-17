Log in
Saudi energy minister to hold press conference on Tuesday

09/17/2019 | 02:48am EDT

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will hold a press conference on Tuesday following the attacks on Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais which have cut the company's crude oil supply by about 50 percent, the media ministry said.

Prince Abdulaziz had said on Sunday Aramco would have more information to share within 48 hours.

(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Writing By Maha El Dahan)

