Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi king blames Iran for "chaos", says strikes failed to hurt kingdom's development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 10:34am EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman attend a welcome ceremony in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's King Salman struck a defiant note against the kingdom's enemies, saying on Wednesday that missile and drone strikes it blames on Iran had not halted development and reiterating that Riyadh will not hesitate to defend itself.

In an annual address to the appointed Shura Council, he called again on the international community to stop Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and halt regional intervention, saying it was time to stop the "chaos and destruction" generated by Iran, according to prepared remarks.

He also said the oil policy of the kingdom, the world's top oil exporter, is aimed at promoting market stability.

"Though the kingdom has been subjected to attacks by 286 ballistic missiles and 289 drones, in a way that has not been seen in any other country, that has not affected the kingdom's development process or the lives of its citizens and residents," the king told assembled council members, royals and foreign diplomats.

He praised the ability of state oil giant Saudi Aramco to quickly restore oil production capacity after attacks on its facilities in September which initially cut more than 5% of global supply.

He said Aramco's response had proven the kingdom's ability to meet global demand in any shortage, and praised the company's initial public offering, which began this week, saying it would attract foreign investment and create thousands of jobs.

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran are locked in a decades-long struggle for influence across the region, supporting opposing sides in conflicts from Syria to Yemen.

Tensions have risen since U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a nuclear deal with world powers last year and reimposed economic sanctions.

Washington and Riyadh blame Tehran for the September attacks and earlier ones against oil tankers in Gulf waters and other Saudi oil installations. Iran denies involvement.

In Yemen, where Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthis in a nearly five year war that has killed tens of thousands, King Salman said the kingdom seeks a political settlement.

He said he hoped a recent agreement signed in Riyadh between two coalition-backed parties that had fallen out would open the door to broader peace talks.

While reiterating long-standing support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, the king did not refer to a U.S. decision this week in effect to back Israel’s building of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Neither did he speak about a 2-1/2-year boycott of neighbouring Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other Arab state, amid recent speculation about a potential easing of that policy.

He said Saudi Arabia's presidency of the Group of 20 countries, which begins next month, was evidence of the important role the kingdom plays in the global economy.

By Stephen Kalin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.94% 61.88 Delayed Quote.16.92%
WTI 1.72% 56.28 Delayed Quote.25.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aU.S. begins issuing some licenses for companies to supply goods to Huawei
RE
11:00aAMAFI ASSOCIATION FRANÇAISE DES MARCH&EAC : - 19-103 - Impact of the MIFIR volume CAP mechanism on the microstructure of european equity markets
PU
11:00aVALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA : Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA
PU
11:00aAMAFI ASSOCIATION FRANÇAISE DES MARCH&EAC : - 19-108 - ESMA Consultation on Alignment of MiFIR with the changes introduced by EMIR Refit
PU
11:00aAMAFI ASSOCIATION FRANÇAISE DES MARCH&EAC : - 19-104 - MIF 2 refit - SI derivatives
PU
11:00aBANK OF JAMAICA : Monetary Policy Press Release - November 2019
PU
11:00aSACYR S A : is awarded the maintenance contract for the ZA-04 sector in Zamora for 15 million euros
PU
10:59aTarget sets upbeat holiday sales tone with raised forecast, shares surge
RE
10:58aDollar firmer as trade tensions support; Fed minutes due
RE
10:58aFed Adds $74.35 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transactions
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3EUROSTOXX : Trade friction, oil drive European shares to worst day in six weeks
4FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group