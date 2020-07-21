Saudi king chairs cabinet meeting from hospital, in stable condition

RIYADH, July 21 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman held a cabinet
meeting via video call from hospital in the capital Riyadh on
Tuesday, a day after the 84-year-old monarch was admitted with
what state media said was inflammation of the gall bladder.
Three Saudi sources had previously told Reuters that the
king was in stable condition.
A video of the king chairing the meeting was broadcast on
Saudi state TV on Tuesday evening. In the video, which has no
sound, King Salman can be seen behind a desk, wordlessly reading
and leafing through documents.
The king, who has ruled the world's largest oil exporter and
close U.S. ally since 2015, was undergoing medical checks, state
media on Monday cited a Royal Court statement as saying without
further details.
Three well-connnected Saudi sources who declined to be
identified, two of whom were speaking late on Monday and one on
Tuesday, told Reuters the king was "fine".
An official in the region, who requested anonymity, said he
spoke to one of King Salman's sons on Monday who seemed "calm"
and that there was no sense of panic about the monarch's health.
King Salman received phone calls from the leaders of Kuwait,
Bahrain and Jordan on Monday, state media reported.
A diplomatic source said the kingdom's de facto ruler Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman flew back to Riyadh on Monday from
his palace in the Red Sea city of NEOM, cancelling a planned
meeting with a visiting Iraqi delegation.
The diplomatic source and the third Saudi source said the
crown prince was still in the capital.
King Salman last spoke publicly on March 19 in a five-minute
televised address about the coronavirus pandemic. State media
have published pictures and videos of the king chairing online
weekly cabinet meetings. Media have also carried images of the
crown prince attending those meetings online.
King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, spent
more than 2-1/2 years as the Saudi crown prince and was deputy
prime minister from June 2012 before becoming king. He also
served as governor of the Riyadh region for more than 50 years.
He named his young son Mohammed as crown prince to become
next in line to the throne after a 2017 palace coup that ousted
then-Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.
