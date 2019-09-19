Saudi minister says complacency towards Iran will encourage further hostilities - Twitter

He said on Twitter, the weekend attacks which targeted Saudi Aramco's oil installations was an "attack on the world" and that "this vicious attack is an extension of Iran's sabotage and aggressive policies and the international community must shoulder its responsibilities and take a firm stance against Iran's criminal behaviour."

Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attack. Tehran denied any involvement.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Nick Zieminski)