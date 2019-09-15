Log in
Saudi oil exports to run as normal from stocks this week - source

09/15/2019 | 01:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's oil exports will continue as normal this week as the kingdom taps into stocks from its large storage facilities, an industry source briefed on the developments told Reuters on Sunday.

Attacks on Saudi oil plants on Saturday knocked out more than half of the country's output or more than 5% of global supply.

The source said it was still unclear how long the oil production shutdown will continue because the damage to the infrastructure from attacks "was big" and could not be fixed overnight.

(Reporting by Rania el Gamal; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 60.12 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI -0.33% 54.87 Delayed Quote.23.74%
