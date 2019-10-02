Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saudi oil prices for Asia expected to jump in November after attack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 11:58pm EDT
Workers repair the pipeline at the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to hike its prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia in November after an attack on its oil facilities led to a spike in Middle East benchmarks last month, industry sources said.

The official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude in November is expected to rise by at least 50 cents a barrel from the previous month to the highest since July, a Reuters survey of sources at five Asian refineries showed.

The strike against key Saudi oil processing facilities on Sept. 14 caused the kingdom's output of Arab Light and Arab Extra Light to fall by half or 5.7 million barrels per day.

The disruption forced state oil company Saudi Aramco to draw down inventories, switch grades, delay loadings and cut domestic refinery throughput to meet supply commitments to customers.

Cash Dubai's spot premiums were on average 65% higher after the attack, and DME Oman's premiums were up 29% on average, Reuters calculations showed. Spot premiums for Abu Dhabi's Murban crude, a key indicator of light sour oil prices in Asia, also surged to their highest since 2013 right after the attack.

Still, a faster-than-expected resumption in Saudi Arabia's production brought output back to levels from before the attack and led to expectations of a tempered price increase, the sources said.

"If the price hike for AL (Arab Light) is higher than (the forecast of) 50 cents, it could support the view that AL production might not have recovered fully," a source with a North Asian refiner said.

The respondents said it was harder to forecast the Arab Heavy crude OSP for November because of volatile fuel oil cracks and as Saudi provided additional supplies to some Asian buyers.

Saudi crude yields a big portion of fuel oil but margins for the refining residue swung between minus $12 and plus $4 a barrel in September due to the Saudi attacks, as well as to expectations that demand for the fuel will shrink ahead of a change to lower-sulphur fuel for ships from 2020. <FO180SGCKMc1> Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.

Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Florence Tan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10aChevron's shale allies are its secret weapon in Exxon race
RE
12:08aHong Kong's August Retail Sales Plunge in Worst Monthly Decline on Record
DJ
10/02Saudi oil prices for Asia expected to jump in November after attack
RE
10/02Asian stocks slide as U.S. tariffs on EU fan growth worries
RE
10/02FCAI FEDERAL CHAMBER OF AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES : September 2019 new vehicle sales figures announced by FCAI
PU
10/02Malaysia proposes $20 million fine on Grab for abusive practices
RE
10/02BOJ's Funo warns of intensifying global risks, signals readiness to respond
RE
10/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/02Amazon.com brings Alexa to Brazil, kicks off pre-orders for devices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group